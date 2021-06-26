Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,073 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.31 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $891.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.58.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

