Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 647,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.