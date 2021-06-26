Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

GH stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

