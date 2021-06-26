Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $9.92 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $453.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

