Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

