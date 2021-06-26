Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.02 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.52% of M/I Homes worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

