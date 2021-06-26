Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,930 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

