Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,730 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $455.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.24. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $259.31 and a 52-week high of $464.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

