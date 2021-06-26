Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,643 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Canada Goose worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $43.58 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.