Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.56 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $105,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

NYSE PII opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.48. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

