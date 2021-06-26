Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $108.03 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Yum China worth $108,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

NYSE YUMC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

