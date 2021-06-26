Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $111.46 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $111,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

