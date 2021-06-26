Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $101,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -445.68 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.