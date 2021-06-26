Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of STORE Capital worth $102,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

STOR stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

