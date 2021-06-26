Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 43,858 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Commerce Bancshares worth $113,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 194.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CBSH opened at $75.82 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.