Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of News worth $97,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.