Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 260,797 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of CenterPoint Energy worth $100,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

