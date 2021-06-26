Barclays PLC Acquires 509,807 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Amcor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Amcor by 164.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Amcor by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.61 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

