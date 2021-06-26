Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Snap-on worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,456 shares of company stock worth $16,213,793. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

