Barclays PLC Buys 25,058 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Cboe Global Markets worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CBOE opened at $121.77 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,760 shares of company stock worth $3,754,017. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.