Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Garmin worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

GRMN opened at $144.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.