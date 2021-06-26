Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSVF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LDSVF opened at $9,598.45 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $7,668.33 and a one year high of $10,000.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9,494.77.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

