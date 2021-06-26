Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.53 ($91.22).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €66.05 ($77.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

