Basic Attention Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $173.51 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $739.38 million and approximately $173.51 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00573526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,660,550 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

