Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Trading Down 5%

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASX)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 173,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 247,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs.

