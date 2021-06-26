Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Trading Down 5%

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASX)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 173,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 247,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter.

About Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs.

