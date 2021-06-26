Basid Coin (BASID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.92 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $60.92 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00586715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,936,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

