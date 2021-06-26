Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

BAYRY traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $15.50. 216,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

