Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $29.31

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $30.89. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 82,683 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.