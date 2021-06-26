Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,554 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

