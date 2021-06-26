Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,329 ($43.49). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,299 ($43.10), with a volume of 171,321 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Libertas Partners raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,739.30 ($48.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,543.64.

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

