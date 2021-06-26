Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,350,000 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,892,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

