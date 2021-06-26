Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ DBTX opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

