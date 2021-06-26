Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

