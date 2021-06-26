Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $235.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $235.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

