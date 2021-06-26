Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,723 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $284.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $193.93 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.