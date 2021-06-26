Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,645 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $41,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,401,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $255.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $255.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.78.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

