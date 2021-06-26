Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 7,059 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $297.80. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

