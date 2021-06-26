Beyond Air Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 962 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,183% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.56. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

