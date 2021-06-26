Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of BHVN opened at $98.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

