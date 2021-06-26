BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioLineRx.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
