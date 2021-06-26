Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $123.60 or 0.00394216 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $577.97 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,353.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.01411948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00073380 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,770,958 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

