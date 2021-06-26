Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $67.98 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

