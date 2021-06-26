Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson Sells 5,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BLKB stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.