BlackRock Inc. Acquires 219,810 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Daktronics worth $37,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Daktronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

