BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,229,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,089,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYFM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

