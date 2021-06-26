BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,251,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.41% of Agenus worth $38,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Agenus by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Agenus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agenus by 78.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in Agenus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 306,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 200.0% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.