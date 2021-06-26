BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,383,526 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.98% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $40,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $419.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

