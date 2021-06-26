BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,694,880 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of ViewRay worth $41,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViewRay by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.