BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ardelyx worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $796.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

