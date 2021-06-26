Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $68.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

